Kazakhstan supports US initiative to achieve ceasefire in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Kazakhstan supports the US plan to resolve the situation in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan says, Trend reports.

"We welcome the White House peace initiative, which includes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages, the provision of humanitarian assistance and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community," the statement says.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed hope that "the implementation of the proposed measures will help stop bloodshed and casualties among civilians, as well as create conditions for achieving peace in the region."

It is noted that Kazakhstan’s constant position is that the only solution to the protracted conflict is the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the principle of "two states for two peoples."