Construction of trade and logistics centre initiated in most remote region of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov got acquainted Wednesday with a construction project of a trade and logistics centre in Kadamjai region of Batken Oblast, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Kyrgyz president’s press service, industrial facilities, enterprises for processing of agricultural products and production of construction materials for export are planned to be built on the territory of 100 ha.

It was noted that there are investors ready to take part in the construction of this trade and logistics centre.

Emphasizing the importance of this project, Jeenbekov recommended the relevant state bodies and local authorities to assist in resolving the issues related to its early launch.

He added this will help solve the problem of local employment, reduce the flow of internal migration and improve the dynamics of socio-economic development in the region.