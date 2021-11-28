Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkmenistan for working visit

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has left for Ashgabat, Turkmenistan for a working visit, his press service said Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

As part of the visit, the Kyrgyz leader will take part in the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Heads of states of the Organization's member states are expected to exchange views on topical and key issues of regional economic cooperation in the ECO space, as well as summarize the results of Turkmenistan's chairmanship in the Organization and its statutory bodies.

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan consists of:

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev;

- Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Kyrgyz President's Office Zheenbek Kulubaev;

- Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Talant Sultanov;

- Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev;

- Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the Economic Cooperation Organization, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Iram Turdakun Sydykov.

President Zhaparov will return to Bishkek today, Nov. 28.