UAE's Flydubai airline announces launch of new route to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. UAE's Flydubai airline has announced the launch of new flights to Kyrgyzstan's Osh city, Trend reports referring to the company's press service.

Starting from November 3, 2022, the Dubai-based airline will operate direct flights on Boeing 737 aircraft from Dubai to Osh with a twice-weekly service.

"Flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Osh International Airport (OSS) on Mondays and Thursdays, meanwhile from Osh to Dubai - on Tuesdays and Fridays," said the company.

With the launch of operations to Osh, Flydubai expands its network in Central Asia to eight points, providing passengers from the UAE with more options for travel to the region.

Currently, Flydubai is operating flights to Almaty and Astana in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan as well as Namangan, Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.