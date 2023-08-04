Volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $174 million in May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country’s National Bank, the figure is 11.5 percent higher than in April 2023, when it stood at $156 million.

The inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan totaled $798 million from January through May 2023, which is 20 percent less than in the same period of 2022 ($1 billion).

The main share of remittances came from Russia - $722.7 million, and a total of $15.1 million was sent to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan.

The volume of money transfers from other foreign countries, excluding the member states of CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States), reached $59.1 million from January through May 2023.

Meanwhile, last year, the total volume of remittances to the country amounted to $2.928 billion. An amount of $1.2 billion was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries, resulting in a net inflow of $1.727 billion.