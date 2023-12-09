CNEEC ready to make significant investments in building HPP in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 9. The China National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC) is ready to make substantial investments in construction of a hydroelectric power station in Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at CNEEC Wu Guisheng said, Trend reports.

This statement was made during the meeting with the Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, where the parties discussed prospects for collaboration in the field of hydroelectric power station construction.

Wu Guisheng emphasized that the construction of a hydroelectric power station would foster the development of Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the country's socio-economic advancement.

The primary focus of the discussion centered around the construction of a hydroelectric power station that could serve as a significant source of clean energy for the country. Both sides expressed mutual interest in this prospective project.

Furthermore, during the meeting, they deliberated on preparing the feasibility study for future projects, emphasizing crucial aspects of transitioning to green energy and sustainable development, topics recently highlighted at the COP 28 conference held in Dubai.