Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan's earthquake victims

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 22. Kyrgyzstan has delivered 111 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations, this assistance is aimed at addressing the aftermath of the largest earthquake in Afghanistan, which occurred on October 7, 2023, claiming thousands of lives.

As per the ministry, the aid included 11 trucks carrying 75 tons of flour, 20 tons of sugar, 5 tons of sunflower oil, 500 beds, an equal number of warm blankets and mattresses, as well as winter clothing, food, and personal hygiene items.

It was noted that Kyrgyz rescuers,having covered nearly 2,700 kilometers, delivered humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake and provided medical assistance to residents of the village of Faizabad, located near the Afghan city of Herat. The remaining portion of humanitarian aid was handed over to local authorities.

"Kyrgyzstan expresses condolences for the consequences of the devastating earthquake and takes concrete steps to provide real assistance, offering substantial support with essential provisions," the ministry's statement reads.

On October 7 of the previous year, a powerful earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan, near the borders of Iran and Turkmenistan, resulted in the loss of over two thousand lives. Ten thousand people were injured, and thousands of homes were rendered uninhabitable.