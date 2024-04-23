Kyrgyzstan gives push to IT development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. The Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is ready to support IT initiatives in the country, the Chairman of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov, said at the Intellectual Property and Innovations for Development of the Regions of the Country: Together towards a Successful Future national forum, Trend reports.

"Intellectual property and innovation are major drivers of national economic progress. The development and implementation of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, and others, present significant difficulties for future generations of our country," Japarov said.

He stated that in today's innovation-driven economy, intellectual property acts as a driver for socioeconomic growth and investor attraction.



Japarov emphasized the need for creating an intellectual property ecosystem, comprising market infrastructure and processes for commercializing intellectual property, in order to deploy new ideas in the actual economy and highlighted the necessity of innovation infrastructure components such as the 40 Districts, 40 Initiatives project, which not only stimulates but also supports critical regional innovative projects and entrepreneurs.

To note, during the IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, it was announced that a Google School pilot project will be launched in Kygryzstan's Bishkek, integrating Google tools into education.