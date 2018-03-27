Tajikistan concerned about terrorists in northern Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Intensification of terrorist activities in the north of Afghanistan causes serious concern for Dushanbe, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodzhiddin Aslov said at the international conference on Afghanistan, held in Tashkent, Tajik media outlets reported.

"The activation of terrorist groups in northern regions of Afghanistan, especially in the territories bordering Tajikistan, as well as the participation of a certain number of citizens of the post-Soviet republics in terrorist organizations in Afghanistan cause our serious concern," Aslov said.

An international conference on Afghanistan entitled "Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity" started in Tashkent on March 27.

The list of participants of the conference includes Central Asian foreign ministers, UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Magerini, as well as Deputy Secretary of State of the US for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.

Special representatives of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, special adviser to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, special envoy of the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, NATO delegations, Collective Security Treaty Organization, representatives from France and the United Arab Emirates also participate in the conference.

