Tajikistan establishes permanent delegation to UNESCO

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree on the establishment of a permanent delegation of Tajikistan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the document also specifies that the country's government needs to approve the structure and responsibilities of the representation, as well as the staffing schedule.

Tajikistan became a full-fledged member of UNESCO in April 1993. In 1994, the country established a national commission for UNESCO affairs.

Tajikistan collaborates with UNESCO on matters related to cultural and historical heritage, conducting research on territories and archaeological monuments that may be of interest to the global community.