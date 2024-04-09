FAO launches next phase of JICA-backed locust management initiative in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 9. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has launched in Tajikistan the second phase of its regional initiative, the Programme to improve national and regional locust management in Central Asia and the Caucasus (CCA), funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Trend reports.

According to the FAO, the project aims to support national and regional efforts to prevent and effectively combat locust outbreaks. This effort spans five years and includes Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Oleg Guchgeldiyev, FAO Representative in Tajikistan, stated that the second phase underscores FAO's commitment to assisting the Tajik government and other Central Asian nations in managing locust concerns.

He stated that by encouraging collaboration and offering technical expertise, FAO hopes to limit the negative effects of locust infestations on food security and livelihoods, resulting in improved productivity, health, and the environment in the region.

Furthermore, FAO conducted a training session from February 26 to March 1, 2024, on locust monitoring and information management in southern Tajikistan, benefiting 29 Tajik locust experts.

On April 1, the FAO representation in Tajikistan delivered 10 kg of biopesticide to the Locust Control Expedition state organization. Additionally, they provided 20 protected tablets and accessories for field data collection. These biopesticides, containing the active ingredient Metarhizium acridum, are particularly effective as they exclusively target locusts, posing no negative impacts on human health or the environment.