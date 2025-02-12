Tajikistan, Kazakhstan FMs deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 12. The Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu discussed the prospects of development of Tajik-Kazakh relations, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Sirojiddin Muhriddin arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

The heads of foreign ministries discussed in detail the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as issues related to the agreements reached at the highest level in August 2024.

The sides exchanged views on the interaction between the two countries within the UN, CIS, SCO, CSTO, CICA, OSCE and other international and regional organizations.

To note, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Tajikistan in August 2024. During the visit, the Treaty on Allied Relations and 15 documents on cooperation were signed.