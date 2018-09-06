Turkmen president instructs to increase effectiveness of State Customs Service

6 September 2018 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen State Customs Service's leadership reported to President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The head of state gave instructions to take comprehensive measures to increase the effectiveness of the Service and to broadly implement innovative international practices, the report reads.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and sea borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

It was reported in June that a Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev held a meeting in Brussels with Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya.

Prospects of cooperation with the recently opened international port in the city of Turkmenbashi were discussed at the meeting.

Last year, the Turkmen parliament ratified the agreement on transit and transport cooperation (Lapis Lazuli), which was signed at the level of high-ranking officials of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia and Turkey.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President: Turkmenistan to ensure stable and reliable supply of energy resources for foreign consumers
Turkmenistan 20:58
Russian, Turkmen presidents mull prospects of trade and economic co-op in Sochi
Turkmenistan 15 August 20:44
Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly since beginning of 2018
Economy news 7 August 09:21
Turkmenistan to prepare new gas pipeline construction projects
Oil&Gas 7 August 09:18
Turkmenistan to prepare new gas pipeline construction projects
Oil&Gas 5 August 11:25
Turkmenistan's GDP up significantly since beginning of 2018
Economy news 4 August 13:58
Latest
Semey airport in Kazakhstan opens after reconstruction
Kazakhstan 21:07
President: Turkmenistan to ensure stable and reliable supply of energy resources for foreign consumers
Turkmenistan 20:58
‘Armenian PM going to Russia as guilty child'
Armenia 20:38
Inflation rate reaches 6.2% in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 20:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to use new export financing method
Economy news 20:29
Uzbekistan intends to modernize national civil aviation
Uzbekistan 19:52
Turkish ministry to buy equipment for aircraft via tender
Tenders 19:46
Azerbaijani president meets speaker of Croatian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 19:10
TRACECA national secretary talks increasing cargo traffic via Azerbaijan
Economy news 18:58