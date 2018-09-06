Turkmen president instructs to increase effectiveness of State Customs Service

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Turkmen State Customs Service's leadership reported to President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The head of state gave instructions to take comprehensive measures to increase the effectiveness of the Service and to broadly implement innovative international practices, the report reads.

Turkmenistan shares land borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and sea borders with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

It was reported in June that a Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev held a meeting in Brussels with Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya.

Prospects of cooperation with the recently opened international port in the city of Turkmenbashi were discussed at the meeting.

Last year, the Turkmen parliament ratified the agreement on transit and transport cooperation (Lapis Lazuli), which was signed at the level of high-ranking officials of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Georgia and Turkey.

