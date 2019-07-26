OSCE consulting Turkmenistan in countering terrorist activities

26 July 2019 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Strengthening rule of law-compliant criminal justice responses to terrorism was the aim of a two-day seminar for over 30 Turkmen practitioners from relevant government agencies and the bar association which concluded July 25 in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to OSCE Center in Ashgabat.

Organized by the OSCE Center in Ashgabat jointly with the Action against Terrorism Unit of the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, the seminar focused on good practices detailed in the Global Counterterrorism Forum’s (GCTF) Rabat Memorandum.

These cover effective terrorism prevention and prosecution measures, while emphasizing respect for human rights and other applicable international law.

Experts in the criminal justice field presented the legal parameters and practices developed in Germany, the Netherlands, Russia and the UK, as well as the technical assistance provided and good practices promoted by the OSCE in this area.

“The complex nature of terrorism requires efficient approaches to investigation, which includes collection and sharing of relevant information among all agencies involved,” Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, said in her message to the seminar’s participants.

The seminar also highlighted the need to ensure the protection of all parties involved in terrorism cases, as well as for the development of policies for an effective and human rights-compliant approach to the incarceration and subsequent reintegration of convicted terrorists back into society.

