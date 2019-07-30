Turkmenistan, UAE stress importance of high-level negotiations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A new round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the UAE took place in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The talks were held by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Matiev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.

"It was noted that the organization of high-level visits is an effective mechanism in the development of bilateral relations," the source said.

The parties discussed topical issues of political, diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation, noting that there are favorable opportunities for the expansion of partnership in energy, industry, high technology and agriculture.

The parties also expressed confidence that the regularly held meetings will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Diplomats stressed the positive cooperation of countries within international organizations, particularly the UN.

Companies from the UAE are more prominently represented in the Turkmen energy market. Dragon Oil company has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 under the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) and is one of the largest foreign investors in Turkmenistan. Petrofac, leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, took part in the industrial development of Galkynysh, the second biggest gas field in the world.

