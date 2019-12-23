Turkmenistan to present textile products at exhibition in Germany

23 December 2019 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan prepares to participate in the Heimtextil international textile exhibition, which will be held in Frankfurt am Main city of Germany from January 7 to January 10, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The textile manufacturers from more than 130 countries will attend the event.

Turkmenistan will present its achievements in the textile industry and carpet-making.

Over one million tons of cotton, which serves as a raw material base for the textile industry development in Turkmenistan, are grown annually in the country.

A significant part of Turkmenistan’s exported products are home textiles, sports and jeans wear, produced under the world-famous brands Puma, Wal-Mart, Bershka, Pool & Bear, River Island and Cosco.

It is planned to allocate more than $300 million by 2025 for the implementation of more than 30 projects in the textile industry of Turkmenistan.

As was reported in September, 18 out of 29 textile enterprises planned for transfer to private ownership, have already been privatized in Turkmenistan.

The assortment of textile products in the near future will be expanded due to the establishment of the production of corduroy fabric and various types of non-woven materials like spunbond, spunleis, hollow fiber, curtains, as well as sintepon and carpet.

