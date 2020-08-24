Turkmenistan ratifies number of international documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan (Parliament) has adopted several resolutions on the ratification of certain international documents, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The following resolutions were adopted: "Ratification of the protocol on environmental impact assessment in a transboundary context to the framework convention for the protection of the marine environment of the Caspian Sea", "Ratification of The European Agreement on Main International Traffic Arteries (AGR) ", "Ratification of the European Agreement on Main International Railway Lines (AGC )", "Ratification of the European Agreement on Important International Combined Transport Lines and Related Installations (AGTC)", "Ratification of the European Agreement supplementing the Convention on Road Traffic (1968)", "Ratification of the European Agreement supplementing the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals of 1968", "Ratification of the amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (the Montreal Protocol) ".

Furthermore, the Turkmen Mejlis also adopted resolutions on accession to several international agreements, in particular, the following resolutions were adopted: "Accession to The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals ", "Accession to the International Convention for the Protection of Performers, Producers of Phonograms and Broadcasting Organisations (Rome Convention) ", "Accession to the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA)", "Joining the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled (MVT)."

Turkmenistan held the tenth session of the sixth assembly of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan through video conferencing on August 22, 2020.

