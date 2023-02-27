Turkmenistan Airlines restores regular flights between Ashgabat and London

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights between the cities of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and London (UK) from March 20, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

Turkmenistan Airlines' schedule includes a flight from Ashgabat to London Stansted Airport, which is located in the Uttlesford district, 48 kilometers northeast of the city.

Flights from Turkmenistan to the UK were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the airline operated flights from Ashgabat to Birmingham (UK). Previously, direct flights between Ashgabat and London (Heathrow Airport) were interrupted in February 2019.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Türkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Dubai (UAE).