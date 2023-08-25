Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz keen to co-op with Uzbekistan's Texnopark

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 24. Representatives of Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern visited Uzbekistan's Texnopark LLC in order to discuss issues of establishing trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, representatives of the state concern got acquainted with the production process, long-term plans, and activities of Texnopark LLC.

The company's managers provided detailed information about the quality of products, laboratory testing processes, and areas where exhibition halls and production lines are located.

During the visit to the enterprise, the parties discussed the prospects for the supply of "smart" gas meters to Turkmenistan and also agreed to explore opportunities for organizing their production in Turkmenistan, establishing contacts to increase human resources and exchange experience.

Meanwhile, cooperation between enterprises in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan has many aspects and covers various sectors of the economy. Both countries are actively developing partnership relations, which contribute to the mutual exchange of experience, technologies, and resources.