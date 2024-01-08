Turkmenistan gears up for new agricultural season

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 8. The agro-industrial complex of Turkmenistan is currently diligently preparing for the upcoming agricultural season, demonstrating an active approach to increasing productivity, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atakhallyev at a government meeting on January 6 this year.

According to him, the government is currently maintaining meticulous agrotechnical care of wheat fields in order to achieve optimal yields during the approaching agricultural activity.

He also mentioned that areas are being prepared for the planting of cotton and other crops, and that efforts are being made to make agricultural machinery more efficient and to provide farmers with high-quality seeds.

Furthermore, Atakhallyev stated that the livestock business in the country is growing, as evidenced by a growth in the number of livestock and the provision of acceptable winter conditions.

Agriculture in Turkmenistan is one of the most important branches of the economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown on the territory of Turkmenistan are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder, vegetable, melon, fruit, and berry crops.

