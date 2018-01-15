Uzbekistan’s bills to undergo int’l assessment

15 January 2018 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 15

By Mammad Dashdemirov – Trend:

The Institute of Legislative Issues has been presented in the Oliy Majlis (Uzbek parliament), the Uzbek media reported.

Reportedly, representatives of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), as well as heads of diplomatic missions, accredited in the country, took part in the presentation ceremony.

The Institute was established upon a joint decision of the Councils of both houses of the parliament. The Institute will improve law-making processes, the national model of legal norms for drafting legislative acts.

The Institute will also implement the practice of the international assessment of bills into the national law-making process by involving foreign specialists.

This will ensure the coordination of national legislation with advanced foreign law-making experience, generally recognized international legislative standards.

