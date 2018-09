Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways is launching new Tashkent-Mumbai flights, the airline’s press service said in a statement Sept. 10.

“Regular passenger flights on the Tashkent-Mumbai-Tashkent route are introduced starting from October 30 with a frequency of three times a week,” the statement said.

The flights will be performed on Airbus A320 aircraft on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news