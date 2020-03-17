Number of infected people in Uzbekistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Ilkin Seyfaddini

Coronavirus COVID-19 was detected in two more people in Uzbekistan on March 17, and the total number of infected in the country rose to 10, Trend reports referring to Uzbek Health Ministry.

Coronavirus was detected during the medical check-up of the wife of the Uzbek citizen who flew from Istanbul to Tashkent Uzbekistan Airways on March 15 and was found to be infected with coronavirus, the report said.

Another Uzbek was also diagnosed with the infection on March 17, said the ministry.

The first case of coronavirus was recorded in the country on March 15. The infection was discovered during the medical check-up of a woman who is an Uzbek citizen and who returned from France. Later, the son and daughter of the woman were also detected to be infected with COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, on March 16, 2020, husband and grandson of the first patient have been confirmed infected with COVID-19.

It has recently become known that the coronavirus also was detected at relative of the first patient.

In addition, the coronavirus was discovered during the medical check-up of Uzbek who flew from London to Tashkent on March 14 on the flight operated by Uzbekistan Airways.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,513. Over 169,387 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

