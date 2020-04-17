Chinese doctors, experts to help Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

A group of doctors and experts from China is to visit Uzbekistan to help the country fight the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports citing the press service of the Chinese Embassy in Tashkent.

Fifteen consultants and medical experts departed from China to Uzbekistan on April 17, the message said.

The diplomatic mission also posted a video showing the departure of the Chinese delegation and a banner reading "A joint working team from China in Uzbekistan" deployed by the participants of the farewell ceremony.

The situation with the coronavirus is relatively stable in China. A total of 1,549 imported cases of coronavirus infection have now been detected in the country, 879 people are still ill, 45 are in serious condition, 670 people have recovered, not a single person who entered China infected from abroad has died.

In late March and early April, quarantine restrictions were lifted from the Chinese province of Hubei and its Wuhan administrative center, which became the focus of the novel coronavirus disease in December 2019.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

According to Uzbek Health Ministry, as of April 17, 2020, the total number of coronavirus infected people in Uzbekistan has risen to 1,390.

To date, 140 people in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection, four have died.