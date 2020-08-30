Uzbekistan’s coronavirus cases top 41,000

Uzbekistan’s total number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to 41 thousand 303, the press service of the Health Ministry reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Over the past 24 hours, 350 new infections were revealed, as well as 412 recoveries, 6 people died.

Gradual easing of quarantine requirements started in the country on Aug. 15.

Public transport, including the metro, as well as air, car and rail links between regions have been resumed in Tashkent. Requirements have been set for the resumption of various activities, as well as restrictions that will continue to apply.

The mode of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones has been reintroduced. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev demanded that strict discipline should remain the paramount rule for everyone.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38 359 (93%) Uzbekistanis have cured of coronavirus, and 311 have passed away.

Treatment is provided to 2,633 people, 276 of them have a serious condition, state of 138 assessed as extremely serious.