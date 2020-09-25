Uzbekistan to be supplied with Russian coronavirus vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Laxisam, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Uzbekistan, will supply Uzbekistan with up to 35 million doses of the world's first registered Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports referring to the press service of RDIF.

After receiving approval from the regulatory authorities of Uzbekistan, up to 10 million doses of the vaccine can be supplied to Uzbekistan in 2020, and up to 25 million doses are planned to be supplied in 2021.

“The World Health Organization and leading medical specialists in the field of epidemiology of infectious diseases indicate that vaccination is an effective way to create sustainable immunity to prevent the dangerous disease COVID-19 in humans,” said Chairman of the Board of Laxisam Group Shavkat Ismailov.

“The delivery of the vaccine will ensure that medical specialists of Uzbekistan have an advanced tool to fight the new coronavirus infection, which allows them to form long-term immunity and protect citizens, as well as ensure the availability of a diversified portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus,” said Kirill Dmitriev.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia received a registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of Russia, becoming the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world.

Currently, RDIF has received requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for 2020-2021. More than 50 countries of the CIS, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America submitted applications. Earlier, RDIF announced the agreements reached with partners in Mexico for the supply of 32 million doses, and in Brazil and India (up to 50 and100 million doses, respectively)

RDIF was founded in 2011 to invest in the equity capital of companies primarily in Russia, together with leading foreign financial and strategic investors.

Laxisam for 26 years has been known as one of the largest suppliers and manufacturers of a wide range of medicines in the Uzbek market.

