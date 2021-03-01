First vaccine against coronavirus registered in Uzbekistan

The Center for Advanced Technologies under the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Research Institute of Virology of the Ministry of Health are conducting phase III clinical trials of the ZF2001 recombinant vaccine produced by the Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Loncom Biopharmaceutical, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Given the active participation of the Ministry of Innovative Development and the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan in trials of this vaccine, as well as their contribution to clinical research, Uzbekistan was recognized as a co-author of the vaccine. The vaccine will be marketed in the country under the name ZF-UZ-VAK 2001.

Today the recombinant vaccine (CHO cells) ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 against a new type of coronavirus is registered for use in medical practice. Registration number - DV / X 08646/03/21.