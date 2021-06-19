Russian shoe company eyes opening joint venture in Uzbekistan

At a business forum held as part of the visit of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan and his delegation to Uzbekistan, the agenda also included the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in the leather, footwear and fur and fur industries, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

In particular, a number of meetings were held to establish partnership relations between the Uzcharmsanoat Association and its enterprises, as well as the Russian company Bars.

It should be noted that the Bars is one of the largest Russian manufacturers. It specializes mainly in the production of special shoes made of genuine leather, EVA and PVC. The enterprise has a capacity for the production of 800 thousand pairs of such shoes per year.

General Director of the company Maksim Salaev held negotiations with enterprises-members of the Association "Uzcharmsanoat" in order to open a new joint venture in Uzbekistan and purchase finished leather and shoe blanks produced in our country.

In particular, he visited such enterprises as Orient Technology LLC, Peng Sheng LLC, Comfort Leather Shoes LLC, Go'zal Biznes LLC, where he got acquainted with the quality of the products and the installed equipment. During the negotiations, the issues of exporting finished natural leather from our country and the organization of new facilities for the production of shoe uppers in the territory of these enterprises were discussed. During the negotiations, representatives of domestic enterprises put forward their constructive proposals.

Based on the results of negotiations and visits to enterprises held at the Business Forum, further prospects for cooperation with the leadership of the Association were discussed.

At the meeting, the Russian company provided detailed information on the favorable business climate created in Uzbekistan for foreign investors, investment potential and export performance of our country.

The general director of the Bars, in turn, having assessed the activities of domestic enterprises and the quality of their products, came up with an initiative to open a new joint venture. He also expressed a desire to participate in the export of finished leather to Russia from Uzbekistan.

According to the head of the Russian company, the new enterprise will mainly produce uppers for special footwear. All manufactured goods will be exported to Russia and other CIS countries.

The management of the Association explained in detail to the foreign partner the conditions for opening a new enterprise. Information was provided on the practical assistance provided by the state in the export of products. The Uzbek side acquainted the Bars company with the plots and territories for the organization of a new enterprise.

As a result of the dialogue, an agreement was reached that a delegation consisting of representatives of the Bars company will visit Uzbekistan for a detailed acquaintance with the land plots proposed by the Association for organizing a joint venture, as well as for active cooperation on the implementation of a future project.