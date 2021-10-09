Turkey to provide Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:
Governments of Uzbekistan and Turkey signed an agreement on gratuitous assistance of Turkey in the field of healthcare on October 8, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.
According to the document, the Turkish side will send 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan, as well as 20,000 boxes of Favipiravir drug.
Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Turkey, Alisher Agzamhodjayev and Turkish Deputy Minister of Health, Halil Eldemir signed the agreement.
This batch of vaccines and drugs will be sent as a sign of friendship and goodwill from the Turkish side to Uzbekistan.
---
Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Hadrut operation memories: Armenians were taught lesson they'll remember for a long time (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: Sky News TV channel broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: CNN International TV channel’s “The Connect World” program broadcasts interview with President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev's address on occasion of Hadrut liberation on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan
German ambassador expresses hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will remain thing of the past