Turkey to provide Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Governments of Uzbekistan and Turkey signed an agreement on gratuitous assistance of Turkey in the field of healthcare on October 8, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

According to the document, the Turkish side will send 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan, as well as 20,000 boxes of Favipiravir drug.

Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Turkey, Alisher Agzamhodjayev and Turkish Deputy Minister of Health, Halil Eldemir signed the agreement.

This batch of vaccines and drugs will be sent as a sign of friendship and goodwill from the Turkish side to Uzbekistan.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri