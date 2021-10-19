Uzbekistan plans to exempt import and sale of meat products from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend:

The import and sale of meat products in Uzbekistan is proposed by the legislative chamber of Uzbekistan to be exempt from VAT until the end of the year, Trend reports citing Deputy of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan Rasul Kusherbayev’s official telegram account.

The deputies of the legislative chamber sent a bill to the parliament of Uzbekistan on the matter. The main goal of the bill is to reduce the cost of meat products in the country.

The document proposes to exempt from VAT the import and sale of meat products, animals, as well as potatoes, and frozen fish from October 10 to December 31 in the territory of Uzbekistan.

The draft law will be considered and a final decision will be made by the parliament of Uzbekistan in the near future.