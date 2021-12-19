Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of its transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The volume of transactions concluded at the Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Uzbekistan from January through September 2021 increased by 61.4 percent compared to the same period last year (38 trillion soums, or $3.5 billion), reaching 61.1 trillion soums ($5.7 billion), Trend reports via the exchange.

During this period, the volume of transactions concluded at exchange auctions accounted for 53.1 trillion soums ($4.9 billion), which is an increase of 59.9 percent compared to the same period last year (33.2 trillion soums, or $3 billion).

At the exhibition and auctions from January through September 2021 transactions in amount of 1.3 trillion soums ($125.4 million) were concluded.

For the corresponding period, state purchases at the commodity and raw materials exchange increased by 2.4 times in comparison to the same period of 2020 (2.7 trillion soums, or $257.4 million), reaching 6.7 trillion soums ($628.1 million).

The average cost of a deal in public procurement from January through September 2021 worth 9.7 million soums ($906), which is an increase of 79.3 percent compared to the specified period last year (5.4 million soums, or $505).