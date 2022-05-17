President of Uzbekistan receives SCO Secretary General

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming, who is in Uzbekistan on a visit, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the press service of the head of our state, the meeting discussed issues of further expanding practical cooperation and strengthening regional partnerships within the SCO, as well as preparing major events during the period of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the organization.

The successful holding of half of the meetings and meetings scheduled for this year was noted with satisfaction. Active work is being carried out to coordinate the documents for the upcoming Samarkand SCO summit.

The necessity of strengthening the organization’s potential in the fight against new challenges and threats to stability and security, deepening multilateral cooperation based on the principles of the “Shanghai spirit” was emphasized.

Particular attention is paid to the promotion of joint interconnected projects in the field of transport, “green” energy, innovation, digital economy, and industrial cooperation.

A common opinion was expressed on the need to resume active cultural and humanitarian ties and tourist exchange in the post-pandemic period.

The meeting also touched upon topical issues on the international agenda. The necessity of enhancing the role of the SCO in the Afghan issue and the active involvement of Afghanistan in regional infrastructure development programs was emphasized.