Parliament of Uzbekistan decides to maintain status of sovereignty of Karakalpakstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The Parliament of Uzbekistan has decided to maintain the status of sovereignty of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

According to the source, at a meeting of the Oliy Majlis (parliament) of Uzbekistan, they confirmed that the current norms regarding Karakalpakstan would be left unchanged.

This happened in accordance to articles 70, 71, 72, 74 and 75 of the constitution of Uzbekistan, which the president, during a meeting with deputies of the Jokargy Kenes (Supreme Council) and representatives of the public of Karakalpakstan called for preserving.