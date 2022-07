BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Uzbekistan took 88th place in the world passport index as of July 19, 2022, Trend reports, citing the quarterly report from Henley & Partners citizenship planning firm.

According to the company, the citizens of Uzbekistan can visit 59 countries without having to apply for a visa.

Last year, the country was 91st in the ranking.

---

