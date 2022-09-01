...
Uzbekistan Materials 1 September 2022 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
Assembly of Chinese Chery cars starts in Uzbekistan

Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Uzbekistan’s Roodell company has begun assembling Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro Max, Tiggo 7 Pro and Arrizo 6 Pro car models owned by the Chinese Chery company at the ADM-Jizzakh plant (owned by ADM Jizzakh LLC), Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

According to company representatives, in September, prices for the Tiggo 8 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro Max and Tiggo 7 Pro models will be known. Prices for the Arrizo 6 Pro sedan will be announced later - in October-November 2022.

The first dealer center will open in Tashkent city, where the buyers will get acquainted with the model range and conduct a test drive.

Cars are adapted for the local market, including the language of the infotainment system.

