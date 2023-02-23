Uzbekistan's FTT at $5 billion in January - Statistics Agency

The foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $5 billion in January 2023, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Compared to the corresponding period of last year, the figure increased by $1.5 billion (42%), the Statistics Agency said.

During the reporting period, the republic exported products and services for a total of $2.1 billion.

Imports, in the meantime, were recorded at $2.9 billion.

The negative balance of FTT amounted to $800 million.

In January 2023, Uzbekistan traded with 134 countries of the world.