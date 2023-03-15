Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Riga and Frankfurt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the frequency of flights from Tashkent to Germany’s Frankfurt and Latvia’s Riga, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

Currently, international flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to Frankfurt are carried out three times a week.

Starting from March 29, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights Tashkent- Frankfurt-Tashkent route and flights in this direction will be operated four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

At the same time, from March 29, 2023, the frequency of flights on the Tashkent – Riga – Tashkent route will increase up to three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In February 2023, Uzbekistan Airways announced plans to increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent- London-Tashkent route. Starting from March 26, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights in this direction and flights will be operated three times a week – on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.