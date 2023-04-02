Uzbekistan's inflation rate for March announced

In March, goods and services in the consumer sector in Uzbekistan increased by an average of 1%, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The annual growth rate of prices in the consumer sector reached 11.7%.

In March 2023, food products took the leading place in the growth of prices and tariffs, and their prices increased by an average of 1.6% during the month.

In the same period, the prices of non-food goods increased by 0.7% and the provision of paid services to the population by 0.4%.