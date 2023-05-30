Uzbekistan to organize exhibition of its local brands in Singapore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Uzbekistan plans to organize an exhibition under the Made in Uzbekistan brand in Singapore in September this year, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Tan Si Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore.

Singaporean side stressed its willingness to take comprehensive measures to expand the range and volume of mutual trade with Uzbekistan.

Along with this, the sides also discussed the current cooperation agenda, including the development of partnership in the field of education, resuming direct flights between the two countries, as well as the prospects of joint implementation of "smart city" projects.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop a step-by-step joint action plan to accelerate the implementation of all the agreements.

Meanwhile, currently, Singapore is actively implementing several projects in industries such as chemicals, textiles, transportation and logistics, urban development, educational services, and privatization in Uzbekistan, with a total investment value of $3.8 billion.