Uzbek PM urges Central Asia to work together on transit routes development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 8. In recent years, a completely different and new cooperation has emerged in Central Asia, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, said, speaking at the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports from the scene.

"Currently, we are facing challenges such as climate change, water and natural resource scarcity, socio-economic consequences of the pandemic, and an energy crisis. These factors pose a serious threat to sustainable development. These issues also hinder the development of the global economy, which is in a complex situation. There is also a change in previously established trade routes. At this stage, it is important for us to work together and establish a constructive dialogue. I would like to highlight the countries of Central Asia as a shining example of partnership," said Aripov.

According to the PM, the systematic political solutions proposed by the heads of state of Central Asian countries contribute to the timely resolution of the existing issues today.

"In recent years, a completely different and new cooperation has emerged in Central Asia. This, in turn, will help address the most difficult problems in the region," he noted.

Aripov also pointed out that the trade turnover between the countries of Central Asia has grown several times and is surpassing the previous indicators.