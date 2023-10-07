Slovenia strives to forge strong economic ties with Uzbekistan - MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Slovenia is interested in expanding cooperation to new areas of mutual interest, including investment and innovation, a source at Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

"Given the characteristics of both economies, there are opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation in practically all areas, particularly in the field of energy, water management, information and communication technologies, automotive industry, infrastructure projects in the field of railways, agriculture," the MFA representative said.

The intergovernmental agreement on economic cooperation between Slovenia and Uzbekistan signed on February 8 of 2023 has laid the legal groundwork for a collaborative effort aimed at bolstering economic ties.

"The primary objective of the agreement is to identify potential business prospects and bridge the gap between businesses and government authorities," the source said.

Slovenia, renowned for its expertise in beekeeping, also expressed its willingness to share its knowledge and experience in this field with Uzbekistan, potentially leading to advancements in apiculture.

Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has adopted a resolution dated July 5, 2023, that approves the previously signed international agreement between the two countries.

Moreover, the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan has been designated as the responsible authority for implementing this international agreement and ensuring its successful execution.