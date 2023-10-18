Uzbekistan plans creating Green Financing Fund to back Chinese initiative

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 18. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said the country plans to establish a Green Financing Fund to promote the idea of sustainable economic development, Trend reports.

The remark was made during the president’s address on the Third ‘One Belt, One Road’ International Forum held in China’s Beijing.

Mirziyoyev stressed that Uzbekistan supports China's initiative on the Belt and Road Green Investment Principles and intends to take part in its promotion.

“Thus, we propose to establish a Green Financing Fund in Uzbekistan, which will become an effective tool for mobilizing financial resources for the development of a low-carbon economy and clean technologies, as well as the introduction of high environmental standards in the countries of the region,” he said.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a strategy initiated by the People's Republic of China that seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks with the aim of improving regional integration, increasing trade, and stimulating economic growth.

The agenda of the Third ‘One Belt, One Road’ International Forum includes discussion of issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening of transport and communication interconnectedness, promotion of green development programs, digitalization, etc.