China reviews streamlined visa obtaining procedures for Uzbek citizens

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. China is studying a proposal to simplify the process of obtaining visas for the citizens of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The remark was made by a Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun, during a briefing organized by the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

"Suggestions to streamline the visa application process for Uzbek citizens traveling to China are under consideration by the Chinese authorities. We are eager to move forward with this initiative; however, such matters require thorough examination and consensus among experts," the ambassador said.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan’s Air Marakanda and China Southern Airlines launched direct flights between their respective cities of Samarkand and Urumqi, having achieved the distinction of becoming the premier carriers to inaugurate flight services connecting these two cities.

Within the framework of the event, a press conference was also held with the participation of Director General of Air Marakanda Anton Khojayan, Deputy Director General for Commerce of Air Marakanda Artem Pak, Head of the Samarkand regional branch of the Civil Service Development Agency under the President of Uzbekistan Rustam Kobilov, and Director General of the China Southern Airlines representative office in Tashkent Shen Yi.

During the press conference, the participants noted the great potential of the newly launched air service between Samarkand and Urumqi and also discussed further prospects for development in the fields of tourism and trade between the two states.