Uzbekistan, Italy sign visa exemption agreement for diplomats

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella have signed an Intergovernmental agreement on the exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa procedures, Trend reports.

The document was signed following the meeting between the heads of states in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

During the discussions, both sides explored the prospects of broadening their strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted collaborations in key sectors.

The President of Italy expressed firm support for the ongoing irreversible reforms in the emerging New Uzbekistan and commended Uzbekistan's endeavors in promoting regional stability.

Significant focus was placed on translating the agreements forged during the official visit of Uzbekistan's President to Italy in June of the current year into practical actions.

Furthermore, the parties have made arrangements for the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Dialogue at the foreign ministerial level scheduled for the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella is currently on a working visit to Uzbekistan, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli.

The visit will conclude on November 11 following the president's visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

