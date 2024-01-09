Uzbekistan working on improving its investment potential

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov met with Suma Chakrabarti, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on economic development, good governance and international cooperation, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of improving the processes of resolving contentious issues, introducing effective mechanisms to promote the country's investment potential, as well as measures to develop foreign trade.

Earlier, a protocol aimed at improving the investment environment in Uzbekistan was signed during a session of the Foreign Investors Council in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent. The document included proposals for enhancing the investment climate in Uzbekistan.

Moreover, Uzbekistan has attracted more than $22 billion of foreign investments in 2023.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the total number of active firms and organizations with foreign investments in Uzbekistan reached 13,353 in the first 11 months of 2023, highlighting the growing global interest in Uzbekistan's commercial potential.

In addition, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover exceeded $50 billion from January through October of 2023.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee, the recorded number reflects a 25.2 percent increase of $10.3 billion compared to the same period last year.