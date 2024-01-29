Tashkent, Beijing discuss three-way railroad construction

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 29. Uzbekistan and China discussed the construction of a new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between the chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullaev and the President of China Railways Guo Zhuxue in Beijing on January 25.

The parties discussed the transportation of goods between China and Uzbekistan by rail, as well as joint projects and the development of container transportation.

During the meeting, it was proposed to include China Railways in the protocol on the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye route and jointly increase the freight capacity of this corridor.

The parties agreed on regular meetings to strengthen cooperation.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and China have started cargo transportation via a new route.

The new trade route connects Uzbekistan with Qingdao, located in the eastern part of China, and allows prompt, economical, and safe cargo transportation.

The national carriers of Uzbekistan, with the use of TIR carnet, successfully carry out cargo transportation along this route (round trip), passing through Kazakhstan via Khorgos to Qingdao, located on the coast of the Yellow Sea in China.