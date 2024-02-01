EBRD invests in e-bus project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1 A project on purchase of electric buses and creation of necessary infrastructure will be implemented in Uzbekistan's Samarkand with the participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Trend reports.

Uzbekistan's Samarkand Region Transportation Department signed a contract with China's Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. to purchase 100 electric buses and 50 charging stations for $29.7 million.

The total cost of the three-year project is $61.9 million.

The EBRD will provide a $49 million loan for 18 years, including a grace period of three years. The remaining amount will be financed by the Uzbek authorities through VAT and customs privileges.

The new electric buses will be assigned directly to selected regular city bus routes on a gross contract basis for seven years.

The Council of Ministers of Karakalpakstan and regional governors have been instructed to develop projects for the purchase of electric buses within two months in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport. The electric buses are planned to be used for public transport in Nukus and regional centers.

Meanwhile, Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation plans to implement in the Furqat district of the Fergana region a project on the production of electric buses in two stages. The project's value is estimated at $100 million, with an annual capacity of 1,000 units.