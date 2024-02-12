Uzbekistan shares volume of imported cars

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. Uzbekistan imported cars from 31 foreign countries in 2023, Trend reports.

The data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency shows that Uzbekistan imported 58,070 cars from China, 11,480 from South Korea and 2,210 from the US.

In addition, 454 cars were imported from Hong Kong, 419 from Japan, 228 from Germany and 65 from India.

A total of 64 cars were imported from the UAE and 49 cars were imported from the UK. There were also 158 cars imported from other countries.

Meanwhile, China delivered 83,800 passenger cars to Uzbekistan from January through November of 2023.

According to data from China's Main Customs Administration, the recorded number represents a sixfold rise over the same period in 2022, when Uzbekistan exported only 10,400 passenger cars.