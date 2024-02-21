Uzbekistan, Yandex Go discuss dev’t of passenger transportation market

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan and Yandex.Go (a Russian transportation service) discussed the matters of development and regulation of the passenger transportation market, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov with representatives of the delegation headed by General Director for e-commerce and logistics services of Yandex.Go group of companies Daniil Shuleyko on February 20.

According to the Ministry of Transport, in order to increase the efficiency of the street and road network use, the parties exchanged views on the use of analytical data of Yandex maps, the development of taxi fleets owning vehicles.

Yandex Go has been operating in Uzbekistan since April 2018. The service is available in Tashkent and nine other cities of the country. According to the Tax Committee of Uzbekistan, more than 80,000 drivers were connected to the service in the country in 2023.

Furthermore, Yandex Go has spent $100,000 in the creation of an educational environment for kids in order to increase access to STEM education and promote the development of the IT industry in Uzbekistan.