UK companies show strong interest in collaborating with Uzbek metallurgical company

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Within the framework of studying the investment potential of Uzbekistan, the representative office of Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company (NMMC) JSC in Tashkent held a meeting with a delegation of UK Colchester Global and BlueCrest Capital Management companies, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the foreign partners were presented with the ultimate goals on effective utilization of local raw material base and industrial development on the basis of advanced technologies, which were developed on the basis of experience gained during the implementation of the New Uzbekistan Strategy.

In addition, the UK guests were presented information on the company's performance, strategic changes and implementation of the best global practices.

Following the negotiations, an agreement was reached to develop projects in the mining industry jointly with the representative office of JP Morgan Chase in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company manufactured products worth 67.5 trillion soums ($5.4 billion) in 2023, which is 3.8 percent more year-on-year.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company attracted $473.5 million within the framework of Uzbekistan's Investment Program for 2021–2023.